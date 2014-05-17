‘Breaking Bad’ car wash in Albuquerque sold

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque car wash made famous in the hit TV series “Breaking Bad” has been sold.

Tucson, Ariz.-based Mister Car Wash announced Thursday it was buying all six Albuquerque locations of Octopus Car Wash, including the one that regularly appeared in the hit AMC show.

Octopus CEO Joel Jurkens said signs will change in a few months.

His father, John Jurkens, opened his first Octopus Car Wash in 1953 in Illinois. The family purchased the Albuquerque locations in 1967.

Breaking Bad,” which ended last year and was filmed in Albuquerque, followed former high school teacher Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston. White produced methamphetamine with a former student, Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul.

The car wash, named A1A in the series, was used to launder drug money.

