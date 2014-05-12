Mother’s Day around the Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From brunch to butterflies, moms across the city celebrated their special day Sunday.

Dozens of mothers were treated to flowers and butterflies at the Botanical Conservatory. The Conservatory offered free admission and a special plant to all the moms touring the gardens Sunday afternoon. The live butterfly exhibit was also open.

Conservatory officials said this is a great time of the month to catch the butterflies in action because they like the warm weather

A sold-out crowd celebrated Mother’s Day at the Philmore on Broadway. Nearly 300 people packed the house for brunch and music. The West Central Quartet provided the tunes, and Club Soda served up some of its most popular dishes.

There was a fire at the Philmore a few weeks ago. They had to close to repair the damage, but said they’re happy to be open again for an event like this.

“We were a little nervous about trying to get ready and get back in. A lot of work had to be done, and the city has just been so supportive. All of our Philmore fans have been so supportive, so it’s great to celebrate the reopening with our Philmore family,” said Mandie Kolkman, the event director at the Philmore on Broadway

Other events for opening weekend included a concert and movie premiere.