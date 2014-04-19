Station supply ship carrying Taylor satellite

UPLAND, Ind. (AP) — A supply ship headed to the International Space Station is carrying a tiny satellite designed and built by Taylor University engineering students.

The SpaceX robotic ship launched Friday from Florida’s Cape Canaveral includes among its cargo a satellite weighing less than three pounds called a CubeSat.

Taylor University officials say instruments on the little satellite will test communications between other satellites and measure plasma in low Earth orbit.

Taylor’s CubeSat isn’t alone on the mission. The SpaceX ship is also carrying small satellites built by the Ames Research Laboratory, Colorado Space Grant Consortium and Cornell University.

Taylor’s CubeSat was chosen by NASA during a nationwide competition that attracted 33 proposals. It was designed and built by undergraduate students at the school’s campus in the east central Indiana town of Upland.