Gayday and Kaiser Powering IPFW Baseball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With a 6-2 record in conference play the IPFW baseball team sits atop the Summit League standings with local standouts Kristian Gayday and Greg Kaiser powering the way.

Gayday, and Elmhurst grad, is currently tied for ninth in Division One baseball with nine home runs. Kaiser is right behind with eight long balls.

Gayday basically became a starter when he arrived on IPFW’s campus. Now playing shortstop, Gayday has 163 career hits and 89 career RBI – both sixth-best in IPFW history.

Kaiser, meanwhile, took a much longer route to success. The second baseman graduated from Bishop Dwenger then spent a year out of baseball as a student at Purdue. Kaiser then transferred to IPFW as a walk-on, tallying three at bats all of last season. This year he’s blossomed and was named the Summit League athlete of the month for the month of March.

The Mastodons host South Dakota State for four games this weekend starting with Friday’s game at 3 p.m.