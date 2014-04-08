Snider’s Smith and Wells Sign For College

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of talented track and field athletes signed at Snider on Tuesday morning.

Karrina Smith signed with DePaul while Dustin Wells inked with Grace College.

Smith has won the SAC long jump title three years in a row and also holds the school record in the 400 meters. She’s earned four letters in track, four in basketball, and two in soccer.

Wells has earned four letters in track and field, four in cross country, and three in wrestling. He was named to the All SAC Team in cross country as a junior and senior.