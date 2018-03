FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps are set to open the 2014 season at Parkview Field tonight at 7:05 p.m. and the team’s new manager joined WANE live at 6:20 to preview the big night.

29-year old Michael Collins takes over as the franchise’s manager. He fills the role left by Jose Valentin, who is now the first base coach of the San Diego Padres after spending two seasons leading the TinCaps.

Walker Weickel will start on the mound tonight for the TinCaps against the Great Lakes Loons.