FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With five games to go in the regular season the Mad Ants are on a torrid pace that Fort Wayne fans have never seen before.

At 29-16 the Ants are currently tied with Rio Grande Valley for the best record in the entire NBDL. The 29 wins also mark a new franchise record.

The Ants currently hold a three game lead in the D-League’s East Division.

Conner Henry and the Ants host division rival Springfield on Friday and Saturday at War Memorial Coliseum.