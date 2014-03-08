Curves hosts food drive to benefit local food banks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Curves International, Inc., a chain of fitness centers for women, is hosting its annual food drive to benefit Fort Wayne area food banks.

Local Curves clubs will be participating in the benefit from March 10 through March 23.

Non-members and members can take part in the food drive by bringing non-perishable food or a monetary contribution of at least $30.

“Our women are fantastic. It’s a way for us to give back to the community that already supports us,” said Mickey Hill, owner of the New Haven Curves.

Mary Stark, owner of the Waynedale Curves, said their donations will go to St. Joseph and St. Therese parishes. The New Haven Curves will give their donations to the New Haven Food Bank and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

The New Haven location is asking businesses to call on their employees to make donations. The business that brings in the most items will get a free three month membership.

New members that make a donation will receive a $0 service fee when they join Curves as a Fitness or Curves complete member.

Curves clubs have collected more than 75 million pounds of food to benefit communities across the country.

Donations can be dropped off at any Fort Wayne area Curves club. To find a location near you, click here.