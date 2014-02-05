City crews work to clear secondary streets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The City of Fort Wayne has plowed the main arterial streets and is currently salting them, according to city spokesperson Frank Suárez.

Next up are the secondary streets. They should be completed by Wednesday afternoon at which time crews will move onto residential streets. City plow crews plan on working through the night and into Thursday to clear residential streets.

Per the city’s News release:

Crews were keeping up with the latest snow event through about 4:00 AM this morning, when a heavy snow dumped more than four additional inches of snow in a three hour period. During that time period drivers reported that as soon as they made one pass down a street it was covered again within minutes. Motorists should still use caution as they journey to their destinations today.

