2/1 Girls Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, IN. (WANE) – Sydney Buck and freshman Karissa McLaughlin were simply too much for DeKalb to handle Saturday night. Homestead – ranked 5th in the latest 4A state poll – rolled past the Barons 82-47 to clinch the NHC regular season championship outright. The Spartans are now 17-1 overall and 7-0 in conference.

Earlier in the day, South Side and Bedford North Lawrence met in a rematch of the 2013 4A state championship game. Once again, it was the Stars coming out on top. The Archers scored just three first quarter points and never recovered offensively, falling to #2 BNL 49-28 at home.