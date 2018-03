PRINCETON, N.J. – The ECHL announced on Monday that the San Francisco Bulls have ceased operations immediately and the team will not compete in the remainder of the 2013-14 season.

As outlined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, all San Francisco players on ECHL contracts are deemed unrestricted free agents, effective immediately.

The ECHL will release an update to the 2013-14 schedule as soon as possible