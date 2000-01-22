Terra Brantley enjoys starting her day bright and early anchoring NewsChannel 15’s First News and Noon news with Pat Hoffmann and Greg Shoup.

This 2017 Indiana Women’s Commission Torchbearer Award honoree and Emmy-nominated and award-winning journalist began her professional television career at WPDE-TV in Florence/Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. During her tenure, she held almost every position in the news department, except news director. She was a reporter, video-journalist, producer, executive producer, morning anchor and prime time anchor. Terra moved to Fort Wayne as the weekend anchor at WKJG-TV for six weeks, before joining the team at WANE-TV.

Some of Terra’s other awards and honors include: Indiana Associated Press Broadcasting 1st Place for Best General News Story Award, Society of Professional Journalist 1st Place Documentary Award, The Society of Professional Journalists Indiana Chapter Community Impact Award, The Associated Press Community Impact award, The Indiana Black Expo Broadcast Media Award, The Society of Professional Journalist Minority Coverage award, The Indiana Broadcasters Association Spectrum Award, The Indiana Black Expo’s Liz Daily Crawford Broadcast Media Award, The NAACP’s Media Award, The YWCA’s Women of Achievement Award and The Fort Wayne Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo’s Torch Bearer Award.

In 2015, Terra was honored by the Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Clubs as its Brilliant Woman of the Year. In 2013, she was honored by Healthier Moms and Babies as its Inspirational Mother of the Year. Terra has also represented Northeast Indiana as an accomplished minority journalist in a special exhibit at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis. The Spread the Word exhibit recognized minority journalists who have made significant community contributions in their respective fields.

Terra is a community volunteer and has held leadership positions with many organizations and served with such groups as the Communications Committee for the March of Dimes of Northeast Indiana, Healthier Moms & Babies, The Fort Wayne Urban League, The United Way, YWCA and the Fort Wayne African American Cancer Alliance. She is also a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and travels the region as a motivational speaker, speaking candidly about overcoming obstacles and escaping the hardships of domestic violence.

Terra earned a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership from Indiana Tech. As a McGraw-Hill scholarship winner, she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communication from Ohio University. A native of Cleveland, Ohio, she graduated with honors from Bedford High School as the class commencement speaker.

Terra, her husband and two children enjoy the great outdoors and share their home with the family cat.

You can e-mail Terra at: terra.brantley@wane.com